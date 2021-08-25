Farmers in Madurai district asked to pay premium for crop insurance

Madurai

25 August 2021 20:10 IST

Farmers in the district have been asked to pay premium for crop insurance under Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme by August 31.

The agriculture department has been implementing the scheme for 2021-22 at the firka level. Landowners and farmers who have cultivated paddy, green gram and urad dal, sorghum, cotton, maize, groundnut, toor dal and pearl millet can apply for the crop insurance.

Farmers who have obtained crop loans can get insurance coverage through the same banks. Other interested farmers, who have not availed themselves of crop loans, can also benefit under the scheme. The insurance amount and the premium charge are same for both the categories.

They can register for the schemes through common service centres, branches of nationalised banks and primary agriculture cooperative credit societies by submitting copies of documents such as land documents along with patta, the first page of savings bank passbook and Aadhaar card.

The insurance premium per acre is ₹495 for maize, ₹341 for toor dal, ₹475 for groundnut, ₹400.67 for cotton, ₹243 for sorghum and ₹.251 for pearl millet.