Farmers asked to pay crop insurance premium

23 August 2021 19:23 IST

Virudhunagar

Farmers of Virudhunagar district have been asked to pay premium for Kharif season -2021 under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the crop insurance scheme for the current year was being implemented through Agricultural Insurance Company (India) Limited. Farmers can register their crop insurance through the primary agricultural cooperative banks, nationalised banks or common service centres.

The last date for crops like maize, sorghum, green gram, black gram, toor dhal, ground nut, cotton and sesame and shallots is August 31 and for plantains is September 15.

The insurance premium for maize is ₹ 548 per acre, ₹ 157 for Sorghum, ₹ 265 for green gram, black gram and toor dhal, ₹ 385 for ground nut, ₹ 148 for sesame and ₹ 348 for cotton.

The premium for plantain is ₹ 3,265 an acre and ₹ 1,631 for shallots.

Farmers need to apply their insurance proposal along with land documents, including patta, photocopy of the first page of savings bank passbook, photocopy of Aadhaar. They should get the receipt for the payment of premium, the Collector said.