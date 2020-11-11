Farmers asked to insure ‘pisanam’ paddy

TIRUNELVELI

Farmers of the district have been asked to pay the premium for insuring the ‘pisanam’ paddy before December 15.

In a statement, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said the Prime Ministers’ Crop Insurance Scheme has been introduced to bail out farmers in the event crop loss due to natural calamities. In Tirunelveli district, 320 revenue villages will be covered under the ‘pisanam’ paddy insurance scheme and hence, farmers of these villages should pay the premium of ₹ 444 per acre for insuring the crop.

While paying the premium, the farmers should submit their application with copies of ‘adangal and chitta’ given by the Village Administrative Officer concerned, first page of bank passbook and Aadhaar card. The farmers should get the receipt for the payment of the premium.