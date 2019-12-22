Farmers are hopeful of a bountiful harvest

Tirunelveli

With copious water available at dams in the district due to ample rainfall in the northeast monsoon, water is being released for irrigating 96,000 hectares of paddy fields across the district. Currently, around 41,000 hectares of paddy fields has been irrigated and farmers say that they are confident of a bumper harvest.

Water from Papanasam, Kodumudiyar, Servalar and Vadakku Pachaiyar dams were released for irrigation about a month back and water is being released from the Manimuthar dam for the last ten days.

After two years, sufficient water had been released for irrigation this year, said P. Perumpadaiyar, State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

“In areas irrigated through Manimuthar dam, paddy transplantation work has begun. The present storage is sufficient to successfully raise the standing crops,” he said.

After the harvest of paddy, the farmers are planning to raise banana and pulses, he added.

Due to good rainfall, there has been a great increase in water levels across the dams this year. For instance, as on December 22, 2018, Servalar dam had attained a storage capacity of only 57.17%. This year, the corresponding figure is 96.49%. Similarly, while the Manimuthar dam had a storage capacity of 75.58% on December 22, 2018, the corresponding figure this year is 93.69%.

Joint Director of Agriculture in Tirunelveli K. Krishnapillai said that water from the Manimuthar dam had been released for irrigation after many years.

But the main focus must be on maintenance of tanks in the district, said Mr. Perumpadaiyar. “The sluices are old and need proper maintenance to allow a good flow of water,” he said.