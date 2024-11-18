Farmers apprehensive about land acquisition

The Karisal Bhoomi Farmers Association has urged the government to acquire the barren lands in Vembur instead of agricultural land for the establishment of Vembur SIPCOT Industrial Park.

In the last few years, various private industries have been set up in several districts with the aim of creating employment opportunities for the rural population.

In line with this, the government has initiated the establishment of SIPCOT Industrial Park in Thoothukudi district and land for this purpose is being acquired from agricultural lands in Vembur, Keelakarandai, Melakarandai and Pattithevanpatti spanning about 2,700 acres across Ettayapuram and Vilathikulam taluks.

The president of the association A. Varatharajan stated that the people living in these villages depend entirely on agriculture and animal husbandry for their livelihood and they have no skills in any other occupation.

While several hundred acres of commercial land have already been bought by other businessmen for commercial use, the acquisition of agricultural lands from farmers is painful, he added. However, recently a circular has been sent to Ettayapuram and Pudur registration offices instructing them to refuse registrations of all properties in Vembur, Melakarandai, Keelakarandai and Pattithevanpatti.

“Our livelihood depends mainly on these agricultural lands and the special Vembur breed of goat. To this day, the Ettayapuram goat market which takes place every Friday sees the highest sales of goats in Tamil Nadu for their quality,” said Thangaraj, a farmer from Vembur. “If the lands are acquired, we don’t have any place to graze our goats,” he added.

Veeraperumal, another farmer from the village, said that the families of the farmers depend on the maize, blackgram and sunflower cultivation and nearly 300 people from the village are involved in the goat rearing business.

A reliable source said that a government order had been issued for acquisition of lands and a unit comprising officials from multiple departments had been established to carry out the process.

