Farmers appeal to release water for irrigation

DINDIGUL
About 300 farmers rode two-wheelers for about 40 km from their villages and reached the Collectorate here on Wednesday to submit a memorandum to the Collector.
Speaking to reporters, the Kudaganaru Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu president Ramasami said that the rainwater in Thandikudi reached the Athur Kamarajar dam. After five years, the reservoir had surplussed, and hence, the farmers in the belt had appealed to release water for irrigation.
The normal practice, from time immemorial, had been to release the water from Kamarajar dam that would flow up to the Vellianai in Karur district. This benefited at least 10,000 acres of cultivable land in Alagapuri near Vedasandur where the farmers had grown chilli, groundnut, sunflower and other crops.
The farmers alleged that the officials had instead of releasing the water in the above direction, diverted it to Rajavaaikal and Thamaraikulam thus depriving the farmers of Kudaganaaru section.
In a bid to draw the attention of the district administration, they staged a demonstration and rode two-wheelers for about 40 km from places like from Kumbur, Kasipalayam and Thadicombu to reach the Collectorate here.
In the event of non-compliance of our just demand, the farmers would intensify the stir in the coming days, Mr. Ramasami said and hoped the crops would be saved by releasing water from the Kamarajar dam.
