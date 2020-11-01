Farmers anxiously await water release to save standing paddy crops in Rajapalayam

Rajapalayam

01 November 2020 13:33 IST

Despite the Sasthakoil dam being on the verge of overflowing, officials say they are waiting for clearance from the State government for the water release

Paddy farmers of Rajapalayam taluk, whose farms are served by the Sasthakoil dam, are anxiously waiting for the release of water from the minor reservoir, to save their standing crop.

Though the water level in the dam is just short of its surplus -- 103.2 metres as against the maximum storage level of 103.4 metres – Public Works Department officials are waiting for clearance from the State government for the release of water.

“We have already sent the proposal for release of water on November 5. We expect the Government Order for water release soon,” an official said.

The dam, with a storage capacity of 36.47 mcft indirectly irrigates over 3,000 acres of paddy fields served through 11 irrigation tanks in the taluk.

“Sowing began almost two months ago, using the little water available in the wells. In some parts, farmers have already transplanted their crops and in other parts they are waiting for the water release to facilitate transplantation. Delayed transplantation would lead to a loss in crop yield,” said a farmer, C. Vairamuthu (47) of North Devadanam.

Stating that he was sharing the same well with a dozen other farmers for lift irrigation, Mr. Vairamuthu said that it took almost two months for them to complete transplantation as the water in the well was not enough for speedier transplantation. “Had there been early water release, our fortunes could have been different,” he added. Only the recent rainfall has saved them, he said.

Cultivation in a majority of the ayacut under the first three irrigation tanks – Nagarikulam, Periyakulam and Vazhavanthankulam has been completed.

Farmers of the region have already petitioned officials twice since the first week of October for water release, as the irrigation season begin in mid October.

“We are also bothered about the sand mining in the Nagariyaar and mining on the irrigation tanks for soil meant for brick kilns. If the water is released, at least the illegal mining activity can be prevented,” said president of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, N.A. Ramachandra Raja.