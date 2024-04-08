ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers, officials take pledge to cast their votes in the upcoming election

April 08, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Additional Collector Monica Rana and District Forest Officer T. Tharun Kumar distribute cloth bags at Uzhavar Santhai in Chokkikulam in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Farmers, officials and the general public took a pledge to cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at an election awareness campaign held at Uzhavar Santhai in Chokkikulam in Madurai on Monday.

As part of an election awareness campaign to ensure 100% polling in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and environmental awareness, yellow cloth bags (manjapai) displaying the message to say no to plastics and urging the people to exercise their franchise were distributed at the farmers’ market.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Additional Collector Monica Rana, District Forest Officer T. Tharun Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture P. Subburaj, Deputy Director of Agriculture Marketing and Agribusiness V. Mercy Jeyarani and other officials took part in the event.

As part of the election awareness campaign, college students took out a voter awareness rally from Tamukkam to the Madurai Collectorate.

The district administration has been conducting various programmes to create awareness of the importance of voting and achieving 100% voter turnout in the upcoming election. Recently, officials from various departments and college students climbed atop Yanaimalai at Y. Othakadai, carrying with them a long banner displaying a message urging people to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha election.

A short film on election awareness featuring Arjuna award-winning Paralympian Jerlin Anika from Madurai was released at MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani. Over 1,500 women from self-help groups participated in an election awareness campaign held at MGR Stadium. The district administration, in order to create awareness of the importance of voting, sent postcards to voters with the message urging them to exercise their franchise.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

