Farmers along Western Ghats find themselves up against the wall

Coconut trees uprooted by two invading wild elephants at a farm near Vadakarai in Tenkasi district.

TENKASI

10 December 2020 20:37 IST

Growing threat of wild animal invasion into farms along Western Ghats

The continuing wild animal invasion into farms, causing extensive damage to standing crops, along the Western Ghats has led to a reinforced plea from farmers for erection of solar fence.

The 70-km-long stertch between Kadayam and Sivagiri is dotted with five reservoirs, Gadana, Ramanadhi, Karuppanadhi, Gundar and Adavinainar, all receiving water from the mountain, which forms the backbone of farming operations here. At the same time, invasion of wild animals into the farms close to Western Ghats poses a serious challenge to the crop and safety of farmers.

“We have lost more than 10 farmers since 2005 to wild animals,” says S.T. Shaik Maideen of Vadakarai, a village close to Adavinainar dam.

Areas close to Kadayam, Puliyangudi, Puliyarai, Mekkarai, Achanpudhur, Vadakarai, Vasudevanallur and Sivagiri often witness invasion of wild animals like wild boars and elephants into the fields in search of food and water.

While wild boars invade farms in all these areas, Vadakarai and Vasudevanallur farmers often encounter wild elephants. In a recent case, two wild elephants camping near Adavinainar dam gave sleepless nights to locals after they uprooted a few coconut trees. Whenever Indian Gaurs enter fields in Puliyangudi, Vadakarai and Vasudevanallur areas, farmers should be doubly cautious as their attacks can be fatal.

Farmers of Kadayam also face threat from leopards and bears. While bears enter farms in search of fruits, leopards target pet dogs. Sometimes, leopards enter villages close to the Western Ghats near Manimuthar dam to hunt down pet dogs and cattle.

Also, spotted deer and sambar deer are usual visitors. Wile they are harmless, the damage they cause to crops, particularly vegetables, is extensive, the farmers say. “Hence, we demand erection of solar fences with 100% subsidy around fields and farms,” says Mr. Shaik Maideen.

Though solar fences were erected for about 20 km between Sivagiri and Vadakarai Keezhpidagai 10 years ago, with 33% contribution by beneficiary farmers, lack of proper maintenance made them defunct. The trenches dug along the forest boundary were also not maintained properly by forest department.

“Hence, solar fencing should be created from Kadayam and Sivagiri,” says Senthurpandian of Courtallam.

Another major demand is removal of wild boar from the Wildlife Protection Act, as done by the Kerala government. “It will enable farmers to chase or hunt them down,” says Mr. Shaik Maideen.

Forest officials say adequate funds have not been allocated by the department for fulfilling the demands of farmers. “If you cultivate a crop that attracts wild animals, you cannot stop them from entering your farms. If you have the farm close to the Western Ghats, you should avoid going in for crops that attract wild animals, which is the only temporary measure available now,” an official said on condition of anonymity.