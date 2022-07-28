Madurai

Farmers allege irregularities in cooperative banks

A farmer speaking at the grievance day meeting in Thoothukudi on Thursday.
Antony Joseph Sudahar P 6005July 28, 2022 19:43 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 19:43 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj has assured farmers that due criminal proceedings would be initiated against those who are responsible for the alleged irregularities in the primary agriculture cooperative banks in the district.

Raising the issue at the farmers’ grievance meeting held here on Thursday, farmer Thamizh Mani of Kurumbur said the delay in arresting the accused in the Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank scam had triggered strong suspicions among the farmers, who had availed loans after pledging their gold ornaments in the bank. The accused, who had misused the pledged gold ornaments for taking loans from other financial institutions, should be arrested.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Farmer Gunaseelan of Udangudi alleged that similar scam had taken place in the Udangudi Agriculture Cooperative Society also, which had been kept under cover so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the farmers appealed to the Collector to conduct full-fledged inquiry into the scam that had taken place in the PACBs, Dr. Senthil Raj assured that he was discussing this issue with the Superintendent of Police on taking due criminal action against the culprits involved in the scam and those who orchestrated the crime would be shortly taken to task.

Mr. Thamizh Mani said desilting and maintenance of irrigation channels of Kadambakulam should be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon and urged the Collector to ensure construction of a new check-dam at Alwarthirunagari to store the Tamirabharani water, which is going waste into the sea.

While Mr. Gunaseelan highlighted the ongoing illegal quarrying of sand from the Sadayaneri tank in the guise of taking silt, farmer G.T. Chandrasekar of Udangudi urged the Collector to cancel the licence given to the firms that were fined for making adulterated palmyrah jaggery. The Collector said that firms booked for making adulterated jaggery would lose their permits besides facing criminal cases.

 Mr. Chandrasekar said no additional land should be acquired for the Udangudi Thermal Power Station as it would completely wipe out farming operations there.

 Farmers Ganesan, Ravichandran and Jegadeesh Thangaraj stressed the need for early completion of the Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar lining project, desilting of Sadayaneri channel and removal of encroachments made along the irrigation channels and the water bodies before the onset of northeast monsoon this year.

 Farmer Samuel of Mullakkaadu complained that a few nationalised banks were not giving ‘Kisan Credit Cards’ to the farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...