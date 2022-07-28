Farmers allege irregularities in cooperative banks

Due criminal action will be initiated, says Collector

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj has assured farmers that due criminal proceedings would be initiated against those who are responsible for the alleged irregularities in the primary agriculture cooperative banks in the district.

Raising the issue at the farmers’ grievance meeting held here on Thursday, farmer Thamizh Mani of Kurumbur said the delay in arresting the accused in the Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank scam had triggered strong suspicions among the farmers, who had availed loans after pledging their gold ornaments in the bank. The accused, who had misused the pledged gold ornaments for taking loans from other financial institutions, should be arrested.

Farmer Gunaseelan of Udangudi alleged that similar scam had taken place in the Udangudi Agriculture Cooperative Society also, which had been kept under cover so far.

As the farmers appealed to the Collector to conduct full-fledged inquiry into the scam that had taken place in the PACBs, Dr. Senthil Raj assured that he was discussing this issue with the Superintendent of Police on taking due criminal action against the culprits involved in the scam and those who orchestrated the crime would be shortly taken to task.

Mr. Thamizh Mani said desilting and maintenance of irrigation channels of Kadambakulam should be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon and urged the Collector to ensure construction of a new check-dam at Alwarthirunagari to store the Tamirabharani water, which is going waste into the sea.

While Mr. Gunaseelan highlighted the ongoing illegal quarrying of sand from the Sadayaneri tank in the guise of taking silt, farmer G.T. Chandrasekar of Udangudi urged the Collector to cancel the licence given to the firms that were fined for making adulterated palmyrah jaggery. The Collector said that firms booked for making adulterated jaggery would lose their permits besides facing criminal cases.

Mr. Chandrasekar said no additional land should be acquired for the Udangudi Thermal Power Station as it would completely wipe out farming operations there.

Farmers Ganesan, Ravichandran and Jegadeesh Thangaraj stressed the need for early completion of the Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar lining project, desilting of Sadayaneri channel and removal of encroachments made along the irrigation channels and the water bodies before the onset of northeast monsoon this year.

Farmer Samuel of Mullakkaadu complained that a few nationalised banks were not giving ‘Kisan Credit Cards’ to the farmers.