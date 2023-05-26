HamberMenu
Farmers’ agitation postponed

May 26, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
The group of farmers from Mela Karanthai village who came to Thoothukudi Collectorate on Friday.

The group of farmers from Mela Karanthai village who came to Thoothukudi Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

A group of farmers and village panchayat heads, who had planned a road roko on Friday to highlight their demands, postponed their agitation as they were invited for talks with officials.

The farmers of Mela Karanthai, Keezha Karanthai, Keezh Nattukurichi and Muthulapuram had announced that they would stage a road roko at Mela Karanthai Junction on Friday demanding employment for locals in the windmills being set up in the region, installation of high-mast lamps at Mela Karanthai and Thappathi, repair of shutters in Nattukurichi and Keezha Karanthai irrigation tanks, repair of Keezh Nattukurichi village road and stoppage for all government buses at Muthulapuram bridge on request.

When Karisalbhoomi Vivasayigal Sangam announced that it would lead the protest, in which the local body heads would participate, they were invited for talks at the Collectorate. Since the peace talks were scheduled for Friday, the protestors, led by Sangam president A. Varadharajan, president of Keezha Karanthai village panchayat Subbulakshmi, Muniyasamy of Muthulapuram and Muthu Muniyammal of Mela Karanthai and Kavitha of Masarpatti, came to the Collectorate.

The officials at the Collectorate told them that they had been deputed by Collector K. Senthil Raj to hold talks with them since he had to be with Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Friday. However, the protestors’ representatives were keen on holding talks only with the Collector.

Hence, the protestors announced that they would organise their agitation soon.

