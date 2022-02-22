Farmers’ agitation for procuring paddy at Puliyarai DPC

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the procurement of paddy in the Direct Procurement Centre (DPC) at Pulyarai in Tenkasi district, over a hundred farmers from Puliyarai area laid siege to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation office in Perumalpuram in Palayamkottai on Monday.

The farmers said the officials had assured to procure the paddy being harvested in Puliyarai area through the Puliyarai DPC, which was opened on February 4. After procuring only 4,000 paddy bags, each weighing about 50 kg, the procurement was stopped, leaving more than 40,000 paddy bags in Puliyarai area.

Condemning it, over 100 farmers from Puliyarai area who came to the TNCSC office in Perumalpuram in the vans laid siege to the office on Monday evening.

“If these bags are not procured by the TNCSC immediately, the harvested paddy may get damaged due to inordinate delay in procurement or due to unexpected rain. Officials should take immediate steps for procuring the paddy without laying any condition,” said S. Chelladurai, secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Coordination Committee’s Tirunelveli Region.

He also said the middleman causing huge loss to the farmers should be weeded out and collection of commission for paddy bags at DPC stopped.

After the TNCSC officials promised the protesters that their demands would be met, the agriculturists gave up the agitation.