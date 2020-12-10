‘Produce Aadhar to buy fertilizer’

Virudhunagar

10 December 2020 23:12 IST

Farmers must produce their Aadhar cards while buying fertilizers from cooperative societies and private shops, said Collector R. Kannan. In a press release, he said that farmers have to leave their fingerprints on the point of sales machine at the fertilizer shop. He advised them to buy fertilizers based on the soil condition of their farms. He warned of stringent action against fertilizer shops if they do not insist on production of Aadhar card from farmers. Shops should not sell the fertilizer to the wholesale dealers of other district.

Advertising

Advertising