Farmer washed away in flash flood near Andipatti

November 09, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer, V. Murugan, 55, of Theppampatti near Rajathani died after being washed away by a flash flood in a wild stream on Wednesday night.

After a prolonged search by villagers, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Andipatti and Rajathani police, the body was found washed ashore at some distance.

Following continuous rain since Wednesday evening, four farmers, including Murugan, had decided to go to their farms to prevent wild boars destroying their groundnut crop. While proceeding towards the farm, they had to cross the wild stream in spate. The four farmers formed a human chain and tried to cross the stream by treading through hip-deep water.

However, as the current was high due to copious inflow in the stream, Murugan was washed away. The other three could not rescue him.

After they alerted the police, fire brigade was alerted a search operation was launched at 10 p.m. After searching for more than three hours, the body was found by 1.30 a.m. on Thursday, said Station Officer (Fire and Rescue Services) M.P. Muthukumaran.

The body was handed over to Rajathani police for further investigation.

