Farmer murders daughter, son-in-law

THOOTHUKUDI

The Ettaiyapuram police are on the lookout for a farmer who allegedly murdered his daughter and son-in-law on Monday.

The police said Rosema, 20, a graduate from Selvi Nagar of Veerapatti near Ettaiyapuram in the district eloped with her relative Manickaraj, 28, of the same area a few days ago as her father Muthukutti, who opposed it, was trying to get her married to an army soldier. After the marriage, the couple went to Thirumangalam police station in Madurai district seeking protection.

After they ran out of money even as they were living in Thirumangalam, the couple returned to Selvi Nagar a week ago.

When Manickaraj allegedly mocked at Muthukutti, the enmity worsened. Agitated over this, Muthukutti allegedly hacked his daughter Reshma and her husband Manickaraj on Monday even as the couple was in their house.

Special team, led by Vilaathikulam DSP Prakash has been formed to nab Muthukutti.

The Ettaiyapuram police have registered a case.