ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer murdered

July 07, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer was murdered at Thalapathisamudhram Melur near Valliyoor on Thursday night due to prior enmity.

 Police said farmer Arunachalam alias Kakkan, 60, of Thalapathisamudhram Melur had taken on lease an irrigation tank near the village in public auction for pisciculture. As this auction led to enmity between Arunachalam and Murugan of the same area a case was filed in a court in Nanguneri.

 Even as Arunachalam was getting ready to appear before the court on Friday (July 7) to depose against Murugan, a 5-member gang hacked him on Thursday night in front of his daughter’s house in Thalapathisamudhram Melur. After being admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Arunachalam died on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Ervadi police have registered a case in this connection and are on the lookout for Murugan and four others.

 In another incident, van driver Albert Eslin, 24, of Chettikulam under Koodankulam police station limits, who was allegedly stabbed by his friend Santhanakumar, 23, also from Chettikulam, on June 30 even as they were consuming liquor, died in the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil on Thursday night.

 Subsequently, Koodankulam police, who have already registered attempt to murder case against Santhanakumar and arrested him, has altered it as murder case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US