July 07, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A farmer was murdered at Thalapathisamudhram Melur near Valliyoor on Thursday night due to prior enmity.

Police said farmer Arunachalam alias Kakkan, 60, of Thalapathisamudhram Melur had taken on lease an irrigation tank near the village in public auction for pisciculture. As this auction led to enmity between Arunachalam and Murugan of the same area a case was filed in a court in Nanguneri.

Even as Arunachalam was getting ready to appear before the court on Friday (July 7) to depose against Murugan, a 5-member gang hacked him on Thursday night in front of his daughter’s house in Thalapathisamudhram Melur. After being admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Arunachalam died on Friday.

Ervadi police have registered a case in this connection and are on the lookout for Murugan and four others.

In another incident, van driver Albert Eslin, 24, of Chettikulam under Koodankulam police station limits, who was allegedly stabbed by his friend Santhanakumar, 23, also from Chettikulam, on June 30 even as they were consuming liquor, died in the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil on Thursday night.

Subsequently, Koodankulam police, who have already registered attempt to murder case against Santhanakumar and arrested him, has altered it as murder case.

