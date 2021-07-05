Madurai

Farmer murdered

A farmer was murdered by an armed gang near Veeravanallur on Sunday night.

Police said that G. Saravanan, 33, a farmer from Pathalmedu near Veeravanallur, was not in good terms with his neighbour and relative D. Ayyappan, 35. When an altercation broke out between them a month ago, Saravanan’s father Gandhinathan allegedly assaulted Ayyappan with a club.

Agitated over this, Ayyappan and his associates hacked to death Saravanan near Sudalai Madasamy Temple near the Tamirbharani on Sunday night.

The Veeravanallur police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

A special team has been formed to nab the assailants.


Comments
