Farmer murdered in property dispute

August 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A farmer was murdered near Srivaikundam on Sunday night following a property dispute.

Police said two armed persons trespassed into the house of Chockalingam, 73, a farmer of Sivaramamangalam Appan Kovil near Srivaikundam, and hacked him to death.

During investigation, Srivaikundam police found that Chockalingam’s father Vaikundaraman had married Avudaiyachi and Ponnammal. As Ponnammal’s grandson S. Poolpandi had a property dispute with Chockalingam, he and his associate murdered the farmer.

Srivaikundam police arrested Poolpandi and his associate Saminathan on Monday.