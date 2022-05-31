Farmer injured in explosion
A farmer sustained serious injuries when an improvised explosive device exploded at his farm on Tuesday.
Police said Esakkimuthu, 35, of Rosemiyapuram under Panagudi police station limits prepared improvised explosives to check the invasion of wild boar into his farm situated close to the Western Ghats. As he handled the explosives carelessly, a country bomb exploded badly injuring him. He was admitted to Panagudi Government Hospital.
Panagudi police registered a case.
