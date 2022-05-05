Farmer held for murdering younger brother

TENKASI

The Puliyangudi police have arrested four persons including a farmer for murdering his younger brother in property dispute.

They said farmer S. Suresh, 46, of Keezha Pudur near Puliyangudi had property dispute with his elder brother S. Velladurai, 50, also a farmer from the same village. When Suresh went to the house of Velladurai on Wednesday night to discuss the issue and picked up an argument with him, Velladurai, his wife Amudha, son Vasanth and Amudha’s brother Kumar allegedly killed Suresh.

The police have registered a case and arrested all the four in connection with the murder.