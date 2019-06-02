Farmer hacked to death

TIRUNELVELI
Sekar, 47, a farmer from Vagaikulam near Nanguneri, was hacked to death on Saturday night.
He left home to irrigate his farm on Saturday night, but did not return home. His family members went in search of him in the morning only to find him dead in the farm. There were severe cut injuries on his body. Moopadaippu police are investigating.
Sekar is survived by his wife Vijaya, a son and two daughters.
