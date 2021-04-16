Madurai

Farmer, grandson drown while fishing

An old man and his grandson drowned in Vaippaar on Friday even as they were fishing in the river.

Police said farmer S. Saivadurai, 65, of Achchankulam near Vilaathikulam and his grandson R. Madhan, 12, were fishing in the Vaippaar river on Thursday when they drowned.

When Saivadurai and Madhan failed to return home, Madhan’s father Rajendran and others went to the river in search of them. As Saivadurai’s bike, fish hook and clothes worn by Saivadurai and Madhan were still lying on the bank of the river, they immediately alerted the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel fished out the bodies in the early hours of Friday. The bodies were sent to Vilaathikulam Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Maasaarpatti police have registered a case in this connection.

