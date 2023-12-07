Farmer ends life near Aruppukottai

December 07, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

A farmer who had incurred loss in farming activities allegedly ended his life near Narikudi.

Police said A. Senthil, 39, of Isali was very dejected as he was reeling under debts due to loss in farming activities. As the motor pump he had installed did not work to irrigate the maize crop on his farm, he engaged a mechanic to repair it. However, after inspecting it, the mechanic told him that the bore had been silted up and the motor would not pump water anymore.

He suggested him to sink a new borewell. Senthil was heart-broken as he thought that sinking another borewell would only lead to further debts.

Even as he was returning home, he told a neighbour about his attempt to end his life. He was rushed to Narikudi primary health centre, from where he was taken to a private hospital in Aruppukottai.

Later, he was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he succumbed on Wednesday.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and SPEAK2us Helpline 93754 93754.

