Farmer electrocuted

A 35-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he came into contact with an illegal electric fence erected around a farmland near Narikudi on Tuesday.

Police said A. Arjunan, a farmer from Thooyanur, visited his relative on Tuesday. While returning home the same night, he tried to pass through the farmland of P. Samayamuthu, 40, unaware that it had an electric fence to keep wild boars away. When he tried to jump over the fence, when he suffered a electric shock that proved fatal.

Villagers allegedly attempted to take the body home without informing police about Arjunan’s unnatural death. However, Narikudi police rushed to the spot and transported the body to government hospital for post-mortem. Later, they registered a case under Section 304 (II) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Arjunan’s relatives initially refused to accept the body after post-mortem, but relented after police showed them that an FIR had indeed been registered.

The police are on the lookout for the absconding Samayamuthu.