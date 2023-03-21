Farmer electrocuted due to electric fence in Tenkasi

March 21, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - TENKASI

A farmer was electrocuted near Alangulam on Tuesday when he tried to rescue another farmer who suffered electric shock.

Police said, Kanagaraj, 47, a farmer of Subbaiahpuram near Alangulam had erected a electric fence around his farm to prevent wild boars and deer from entering his ranch. On Tuesday morning, when he had gone to his farm to switch off the power supply to the fence, Kanagaraj suffered an electric shock.

As he screamed, owner of neighbouring farm Muthuraj, 37, tried to save Kanagaraj and also suffered an electric shock. While Kanagaraj suffered injuries, Muthuraj died on the spot.

Alangulam police took Kanagaraj to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. A case was registered.