Farmer dies in Uthamapalayam following suspected wild elephant attack

A 47-year-old farmer identified as Murugan of Uthamapalayam in Theni district allegedly died after a wild elephant attacked him when he was working in a private farm on Monday (July 17) night.

Forest officials said on Tuesday that following information from daily wage earners who worked in private farms in and around Pallavarayanpatti, they recovered Murugan’s body and sent it to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Theni.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Murugan used to leave home in the evening and work in the farm as a watchman at nights. He would return home in the mornings.

This being the routine, when he did not turn up to his dwelling, his wife alerted some of her neighbours to check on her husband at the farm.

As they found him lying unconscious, they informed the forest department officials.

It is said that about three days ago, a lone tusker, which has been roaming in the region, was chased away inside the deep forests after a group of workers spotted it in the evening.

A senior official said that the lone elephant may have attacked Murugan while he was fast asleep inside the farm house.

Kombai police have registered a case. The post-mortem report was awaited from the hospital, a police officer said.

