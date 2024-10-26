ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer dies as brake shoe flies off moving train and hits him

Updated - October 26, 2024 05:21 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

At around 7.30 a.m., as the Ramanathapuram-Madurai passenger train passed him by, a brake shoe — a component that is part of a train's braking system — flew off the moving vehicle and hit him on the face

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old man identified as A. Shanmugavelu of Yettivayal village near Chatrakudi, who was reportedly walking close to a railway track, died on the spot after a brake shoe flew off a passing train and hit him on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

The Railway police said Shamugavelu was on his way to a farm nearby for work. At around 7.30 a.m., as the Ramanathapuram-Madurai passenger train passed him by, a brake shoe — a component that is part of a train’s braking system — flew off the moving vehicle and hit him on the face. He died on the spot due to the impact.

The Railway police sent the body for postmortem examination to the Government Medical College Hospital. The police said the train did not stop at the point.

Further investigation is underway. Railway officials said they would inspect the spot and examine the brake shoe that reportedly caused his death.

