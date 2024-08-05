GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer complains of bid to encroach upon water spread area of irrigation tank

Published - August 05, 2024 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer has complained to Virudhunagar Collector about unabated attempt to encroach upon the water spread area of Periyathikulam in Rajapalayam.

In a petition, farmer T. S. Sivakumar, of Rajapalayam has said that soil was being dumped on the northern portion of the water spread area of the irrigation tank near Rajapalayam New Bus Stand.

He alleged that the exercise was part of a plan to make a layout of residential plots onthe Government poramboke land.

Stating that complaint regarding the encroachment had been made to the Revenue Department, but since no action has been taken to stop it, the encroacher has been emboldened to continue with his bid to occupy part of the irrigation tank.

Stating that a former Tahsildar had given a report in this regard, Mr. Sivakumar sought the intervention of the Collector to stop encroachment and take criminal action against the encroacher.

Besides, the mud dumped in the water spread area should be removed, he added.

