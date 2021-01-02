Farmer commits suicide

Crop loss has apparently driven a farmer to end his life.
Police said farmer Narayanasamy, 58, of Pillaiyaarnaththam near Kovilpatti, who was working with a spinning mill in Rajapalayam till a few years ago, took up farming on his land in his native place. As he enjoyed bumper harvest last year, he had sown maize and black gram this year.
As the crops suffered extensive pest attack this year despite his best efforts to save the crops, he was reportedly depressed for the past few days. He went to the field on Saturday but did not return home.
When family members went to the field, they apparently found him hanging from a tree. They found that he had written on the wall of a nearby pump room in Tamil, ‘Forgive me Mithra’, apparently apologizing to his granddaughter.
The Naalaattinpudhur police registered a case and sent the body to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for a post-mortem.
Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
