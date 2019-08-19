Farmer attempts to end life on Collectorate premises

TIRUNELVELI

The alert police and two journalists thwarted the attempt by a farmer to end his life by consuming poison on the Collectorate premises on Monday when he had come to submit a petition to the Collector.

Farmer Murugan, 40, of Alwarkurichi, who came to the Collectorate with his wife Malathi and two children, raised slogans suddenly and tried to consume poison he was carrying.

As the police grilled Murugan, he told them that his ancestors had taken on lease 52 cents of cultivable land in their area and were cultivating crops in the land for the past 70 years. After the demise of his father, Murugan was raising crops on the leased land for which he was reportedly paying the lease amount promptly.

“Since the landlord, without consulting me, has sold the land to a private temple, the committee, which is managing the temple, had dumped a few truckloads of sand in the land with the objective of constructing a building on the cultivable land. As it would wipe out my livelihood, I filed a complaint with the Alwarkurichi police, who refused to take action on my petition. Hence, I wanted to end my life on the Collectorate premises,” Murugan said.

After submitting his petition to Collector Shilpa Prabkahar Satish with police protection, left the Collectorate with his family.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.