Farmers criticise PWD officials

Lands in tail-end areas did not get Vaigai water

Farmers in the tail end of the district at Keelapasalai and Melapasalai near Manamadurai here blamed the PWD engineers for not releasing water in a regulated manner for irrigation from the Vaigai and resorted to road roko on Madurai-Rameswaram four-lane National Highway on Thursday.

The demonstration, which lasted for an hour, led to suspension of vehicular movement.

According to the farmers, PWD officials should have released it in such a way that every block in the stretch received the due share from the Vaigai. As it was not done, villagers en route allegedly drew more than their share or altered the course of water so that the deviation benefited others. PWD officials kept quiet though the issue was brought to their notice. As a result, the cultivable area in the tail-end areas had not received a drop of water from the Vaigai.

The police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators following which they dispersed.

Meanwhile, following the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s visit to the district and assurance to take stock of damage to the crops, Horticulture Additional Director Tamivendan inspected the locations in Tirupuvanam, Illayankudi and Kalayarkoil. He told reporters that the survey indicated that at least 10,000 acres of chilly and another 125 acres of onion in these pockets were damaged in the rain. He said the district administration would take stock of the damage independently.

Novel stir

Tesidents of Devakottai resorted to a novel demonstration of transplanting seedlings on the roads. Though the government had promised to complete the underground drainage work in the Karaikudi Municipality covering all the 36 wards by March, not even 50 % of the work had so far been completed. The TWAD Board had taken up the work at a cost of ₹ 112.50 crore in 2017 to lay pipes for 155 km and create 5,559 manholes, among others. With the roads being dug up for the work, buses to Devakottai too have been suspended.

The farmers submitted a memorandum to the Agriculture and PWD officials to immediately drain the rainwater stagnating in at least 400 acres as the standing crops may totally be destroyed. They said that the Nadamangalam big tank near Sivaganga had surplussed in the recent rainfall and the water could not be drained from the lands. There has not been any action despite repeated pleas, they said.