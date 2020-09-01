Farmers, farm hands seek assistance

The All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union on Tuesday staged a protest seeking assistance of ₹ 12,500 and free distribution of 10 kg of rice every month to those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating in a demonstration at Seithur, the district secretary of the Communist Party of India P. Lingam said that the Centre and the State were taking various anti-farmers measures. Stating that lakhs of people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, he said only a government assistance of ₹12,500 and free rice can help poor families. They wanted the Centre to give up Draft Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020 as it was against farming, farmers and farm hands.
The government should increase the number of mandatory working days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to 200 days. Besides, the scheme should be extended to jobless people living in urban areas like town panchayats and municipalities. The wages should be increased to ₹ 600 a day, he said.
The workers sought a Deepavali bonus of ₹ 5,000 to each family. They wanted the district administration to increase the number of direct procurement centres.
AIKS district secretary, Varadarajan, union secretary, Veerachamy took part in the protests that were held at various places across the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath