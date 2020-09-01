Farmers, farm hands seek assistance

The All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union on Tuesday staged a protest seeking assistance of ₹ 12,500 and free distribution of 10 kg of rice every month to those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating in a demonstration at Seithur, the district secretary of the Communist Party of India P. Lingam said that the Centre and the State were taking various anti-farmers measures. Stating that lakhs of people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, he said only a government assistance of ₹12,500 and free rice can help poor families. They wanted the Centre to give up Draft Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020 as it was against farming, farmers and farm hands.

The government should increase the number of mandatory working days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to 200 days. Besides, the scheme should be extended to jobless people living in urban areas like town panchayats and municipalities. The wages should be increased to ₹ 600 a day, he said.

The workers sought a Deepavali bonus of ₹ 5,000 to each family. They wanted the district administration to increase the number of direct procurement centres.

AIKS district secretary, Varadarajan, union secretary, Veerachamy took part in the protests that were held at various places across the district.