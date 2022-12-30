ADVERTISEMENT

Farm well sinks along with motor room near Watrap

December 30, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The crater that developed around a farm well sucking it in along with the motor room in a farm in Sethu Narayanapuram near Watrap on Friday.

In a strange incident, a huge well sunk into earth in a farm in Sethu Narayanapuram in Watrap on Friday.

According to sources, the water level in the decades-old well, belonging to Murugavanam, suddenly started to dip around noon. Following the development, the stone masonary wall around the wall began to sink.

Thereafter, the soil around the well was also slowly sucked in, pulling the motor room down into the well with a loud noise.

A huge crater which is at least three metres larger than the size of the well was left in the place. The watchman of the farm and the farmers of the nearby farms tried to remove the things left around the well to a safe distance, but with more areas sinking in they fled to safety.

