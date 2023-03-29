ADVERTISEMENT

Farm produce to be procured on farmers’ doorsteps in Ramanathapuram

March 29, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The six regulated markets functioning under Ramanathapuram Marketing Committee will procure farm products at the door-steps of farmers under Farm Gate scheme.

This scheme, being implemented by National Agriculture Market, will spare farmers from paying wages for loading and unloading and also for transport charges for taking their produce to the markets. Besides, the farmers need not pay any commission, said Ramanathapuram district Collector, Johny Tom Varghese.

In a statement, he said that usually the farmers used to take their farm goods to the regulated market and sell them when they get optimum price for their produce. However, those regulated markets being functional at Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Kamudi, Muthukulathor, R.S. Mangalam and Tiruvadanai, will go to the doorsteps of the farmers to procure their produce.

The Collector said that inthe last two months, farmers have sold paddy to the tune of Rs. 40.93 lakh. Similarly, chilly to the tune of Rs. 5.58 lakh, cotton worth Rs. 4,68 lakh and coconut, gingelley and barnyard millet (Kuthiraivali) worth Rs. 2 lakh have been sold.

The Collector said that farmers can make use of both the regulated market and farm gate scheme to sell their produce.

