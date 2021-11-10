Farm machinery available on nominal rent: Collector

Tirunelveli

Collector V. Vishnu has appealed to farmers to make use of various machinery and farm equipment being rented out by the Department of Agricultural Engineering for their farming operations.

In a statement, the Collector said the rotavator and plougher machinery and machinery for maintenance of bunds could be taken on a nominal rent of ₹ 400 per hour.

The rent for paddy harvester machinery was ₹ 1,010 and ₹ 1,630 per hour. The rent for maize harvesting machinery along with tractor was ₹ 400 per hour and the rent for coconut plucking equipment was ₹ 650 per hour.

Bulldozers meant for preparing farmland could be rented for ₹ 970.

Those who required them could register themselves by paying an advance amount at the Department of Agricultural Engineering.

Further information could be obtained from the Executive Engineer, Agricultural Engineering Department, over 94436-94245.