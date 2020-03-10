Farm labourers want Madurai Collector to increase jobs under MGNREGS

MADURAI

Villagers in Madurai district protested against the lack of jobs provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) outside the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Representatives from the All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) and farmers petitioned District Collector T. G. Vinay, seeking the increase in the total number of days under the scheme from 100 to 200.

Association district president V. Uma Maheshwaran said that the district administration was not fulfilling its basic duty of providing employment for those who possessed job identity cards.

“The aim of the project is to ensure that people who cannot eat a single meal get the opportunity to earn a day’s wage. Despite several people having job cards, they are not being called for work. Old people are struggling for their basic survival. This needs to change,” he said.

Association State secretary Vasantha Mani said the public must be hired to desilt tanks again as it would increase the number of jobs available under the scheme. “Why make the Public Works Department (PWD) contract other labourers?” she asked.

She also stated that the district administration must probe into irregularities and complaints raised against officers involved in the execution of the MGREGS.