Farm implements exhibition in Palayamkottai on August 30; Thoothukudi gets ₹7.20 crore as micro irrigation subsidy

Tirunelveli district administration organises an exhibition for showcasing farm implements to tackle the manpower deficit in agriculture sector and for increasing the productivity through mechanisation of farming operations.

According to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, mechanisation of farming operations has become necessity after the farmers find it really hard to get the right number of farmhands to work in their ranches right from preparing the field for sowing to harvesting.

Hence, to address this issue, mechanisation of farming operations has to be taken to the next level by introducing modern farm implements, which will save a lot of expenses for the farmers.

To expose the agriculturists to the modern farming practices by mechanising the operations, the district administration has organised an exhibition through Department of Agricultural Engineering, in which a range of farm implements will be showcased at VOC Ground in Palayamkottai between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 30.

Several companies manufacturing the farm implements will exhibit their products, which make farming right from ploughing the field to harvesting the crops easier.

Experts from the manufacturing companies or the dealers marketing these products will explain to the farmers about operating and maintaining the farm implements. Hence, the farmers from all southern districts may visit the exhibition to get first-hand experience about the farm implements, Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Officials attached to the Department of Agriculture said the farmers would be explained loans being extended by the banks for buying the farm implements and the subsidies, if any, available for procuring these equipment at the exhibition.

Under the micro-irrigation scheme, Thoothukudi district has received ₹7.20 crore as subsidy for installing micro-irrigation equipment on 1,250 hectare. While the small and marginal farmers with 5 acres of land would get cent per cent subsidy, others with 12.50 acres would be offered 75% grant for installing the dripping and sprinkler units.

Apart from micro-irrigation units, the farmers can also get the subsidy for sinking tube borewells and installing water conduit pipes and electric or oil motors.

Since the micro-irrigation techniques ensure increased yield while utilising lesser quantity of water, the farmers should follow this method, the officials said.

Farmers who want to avail this subsidy should upload their photo, chitta, adangal, sketch, Aadhaar card, family card, small / marginal farmer certificate, soil and water quality test reports, bank account details etc. on the MIMIS (Micro Irrigation Management Information System) Portal or approach the Assistant Director of Horticulture concerned for registering their names.