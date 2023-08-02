‘Farm Fresh’ sale of tomato at ₹95 per kg disappoints consumers

August 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

While the sale of tomato through ration shops at ₹60 a kg has been stopped abruptly, the sale through the ‘Farm Fresh’ outlet here at the rate of ₹95 a kg has disappointed consumers.

As the tomato price skyrocketed to ₹200 per kg hit the consumers hard, the State government announced that the vegetable would be sold through the ration shops at ₹60 per kg. Subsequently, sale of tomato through 15 ration shops in Thoothukudi town commenced from July 11.

Even though the ration shops received only limited quantity of tomato, the cardholders were sold 1 kg each at the fixed price of ₹60 even as it was being sold at ₹150 per kg in the open market.

However, this sale was stopped abruptly without any announcement, leaving the consumers in tears even though Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periyakaruppan had maintained that the sale of tomato through 500 ration shops across the State would continue.

The Minister also announced that the tomato would be sold at ₹60 per kg through the State government’s Farm Fresh outlets. Contrary to the Minister’s announcement, tomato is being sold at ₹95 per Kg through the ‘Farm Fresh’ outlet here, the buyers complain.

Sources in the Farm Fresh outlet here said around 1,200 customers were coming to the shop for purchasing vegetables, especially tomato, everyday after the unprecedented price rise.

“Since tomatoes are being sold at the rate between ₹170 and ₹200 in the open market, the number of buyers coming to ‘Farm Fresh’ has increased manifold and we cannot meet the actual demand while the arrival is very less. So, we’ve to sell at ₹95 to avert loss,” said the sources.