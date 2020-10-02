‘Farm Acts are against farmers’

02 October 2020 20:17 IST

Thangam

Thennarasu, DMK MLA, has warned people about the ‘evil designs’ of the Centre on farm and education sector that would deny basic rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing gram sabha meetings organised by the party at Kalkurichi and P. Pudupatti under Kariyapatti panchayat union here on Friday, he said the recently-enacted farm legislations would make farmers a slave under the corporates.

“Vast extent of farm land has already been taken over by corporates to set up solar power plants in the district. Slowly, the extent of cultivation will shrink putting food security in peril,” he added.

Similarly, the one nation, one ration scheme was against the State as Tamil Nadu was offering more goods, including free rice. “If people from other States take our goods, local people will be denied the ration goods,” he charged.

Aruppukottai MLA, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Rajapalayam MLA, Thangapandian, also took part in gram sabha meetings in their respective constituencies.