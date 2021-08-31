Fan of TV actor duped of ₹2.56 lakh in Madurai

A 26-year-old woman, who is a fan of popular television serial actor, Mohammed Azeem, ended up losing ₹2.56 lakh to tricksters who she had befriended through Facebook.

The woman from Usilampatti was thrilled when she got a friend request through the social media, from someone she thought was her favourite actor. After chatting with her for few days, the man asked her to transfer money to him for emergency needs.

Believing him, the woman kept sending money through Google Pay to him on different occasions from July 4 onwards.

Only after the man blocked her number, did the woman realise that she had been duped and lodged a complaint with the district police. On her complaint, the Cyber Crime Police station of Madurai Rural district police have registered a case of cheating and under the provisions of Information Technology Act.