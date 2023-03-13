Family’s plea to bring back body of breadwinner from Malaysia

March 13, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Appealing to District Revenue Officer Ajay Srinivasan to take immediate steps for bringing their breadwinner’s body from Malaysia, a family from a village near Kayathar submitted a petition to him on Monday.

According to A. Sornam of Aaththikulam near Kayathar, her husband Ayyadurai, 48, was working as a labourer in a hotel in Kuala Lumpur for the past six months. Ayyadurai’s hotel management representatives called her over the phone on March 8 to inform her that her husband did not report for duty for the past two days.

“On the same day, they made a video call to me around 8.15 p.m. to show that my husband had committed suicide. Since there is mystery over the death of my husband, the district administration should take steps for conducting an impartial probe into the death of my husband and bringing his body back to Aaththikulam,” said Ms. Sornam, who had come to the Collectorate with her two daughters to submit the petition.

‘Include official’s name in FIR’

In their petition, Muslims from Vadakku Authoor said one Khaja Mohideen of Vadakku Authoor Periya Theru was allegedly fatally knocked down by the speeding vehicle of Tiruchendur municipal Commissioner on March 6 while Khaja’s wife suffered grievous injuries. Even though the Authoor police filed a case, the Tiruchendur Municipality Commissioner’s name was not included in the First Information Report.

Hence, the police should be instructed to include the name of the Tirucndur municipal Commissioner in the FIR and conduct an investigation as per law, the petitioners said.

Jobs sought

Accompanied by Rev. Fr. Martin, parish priest of Periyasamypuram near Vembar, and her two children, one Maria Pushpam submitted a petition seeking nutritious noon meal scheme organiser post in the government-aided school in the village. She said her husband drowned in the sea when he had gone for fishing 7 months ago and his body could not be retrieved.

“Since I’m suffering a lot with two children due to unemployment, I may be appointed in the nutritious noon meal scheme organiser post, which is vacant now,” Ms. Maria Pushpam said.

Congress functionary Machendran submitted a petition seeking government job to a member of the families from Mudivaithanenthal, Kattaalankulam, Servaikaaranmadam and Kumaragiri, which had given land for the Thoothukudi Airport expansion.