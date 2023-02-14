‘Family Thiruvizha’ held in Madurai

February 14, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MADURAI

In a bid to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a twist, M.S Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation organised a ‘Family Thiruvizha’ to foster better mental health in families and in the community on Tuesday.

The event, held at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School, had love, togetherness and family bonding as the theme. Founder of the trust C. Ramasubramanian, director of KGS Scan Centre K.G. Srinivasan and school’s correspondent Parthasarathy presided over the event.

Several competitions such as fire-free cooking for adults, drawing contests for students from over 10 schools and one-minute video contests were held, and winners were honoured. Dance performances were also staged, enthralling the audience.

The social enterprise of the trust — Care Factory — sold products such as jute bags and cookies made by people with special needs.