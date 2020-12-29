Family seeks help to trace missing man in Malaysia

Madurai
Family members of a 36-year-old man from Kamarajapuram here, who was working in Malaysia, submitted a petition to the Collector here on Tuesday, seeking help to trace his whereabouts.
S. Boominathan was working at a plantation in Malaysia, said his father V. Sappani. Mr. Boominathan was initially working in a hotel and only recently he started working in the plantation, he added.
"However, it has been 87 days since we spoke to my son," said Mr. Sappani. "When we tried contacting my son through numerous people, they told us that my son was at a prison," he added.
M. Senthoor Pandian, a relative of Mr. Boominathan, had mailed to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking information about Mr. Boominathan. "A reply from the Ministry told us that he was not in prison," said Mr. Pandian.
Against this backdrop, the family received a photo a couple of days back in which Mr. Boominathan was badly injured. "We do not know if he is alive or dead," said Mr. Sappani.
Mr. Boominathan and his wife have two children. Despite submitting petitions to the Collector and political party leaders, no step has been initiated to find out about the whereabouts of Mr. Boominathan, added Mr. Sappani.
