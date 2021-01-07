Family seeks help to bring man’s body from Nigeria

07 January 2021 20:26 IST

The family members of Senthoor Velan, a native of Madurai who passed away in Nigeria, have submitted a petition to the Chief Minister requesting help to bring Senthoor Velan’s body to Madurai to perform last rites.

S. Murugan, a cousin of Senthoor Velan, said that the deceased was working as a general manager of a power plant company in Nigeria. He had reached Madurai in December and travelled back to Nigeria two weeks back. “On Wednesday the family members received the news that Senthoor Velan had passed away due to a heart attack," he said.

Mr. Murugan said that the company that employed Senthoor Velan have asked the family members to perform the last rites in Nigeria as they were unable to procure the permission from the High Commission to send his body to Madurai. “The family members of Senthoor Velan are currently under mental trauma and will be unable to travel to Nigeria to perform the last rites. Hence, the government must make arrangements to bring his body to Madurai,” said Mr. Murugan.