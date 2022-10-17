Family, relatives refuse to accept body of student

Despite several rounds of talks with the family of a class 7 school boy who allegedly committed suicide, the family members and the relatives of the deceased and the members of the caste outfits are refusing to accept the body.

Police said the student from Ariyanayagipuram under Sernthamaram police station limits had gone to the government-aided school in the same area on last Friday. After spending some time with his friends in a place near the school where they reportedly watched something on a mobile phone for a while, he returned home after an hour to commit suicide in his home.

Even as the Sernthamaram police started investigation, the family members alleged that the boy belonging to Scheduled Caste had taken the extreme step after some of the teachers in the school had verbally abused him by referring to his caste. They refused to accept the body.

When a few caste associations met the family members, the agitation intensified with the demand for arrest of a few teachers, government employment for a family member and hefty compensation to the family.

Even as a few caste associations announced that they would organise a road roko at nearby Veerasigamani on Monday, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar camped in Tenkasi and deployed police force in the problematic areas.

The police, besides thwarting the attempt to organise road blockade, prevented the members of the Scheduled Caste from reaching Veerasigamani for the agitation. The attempt to stage a road roko at Sernthamaram was also thwarted.

Tenkasi district secretary of ‘Thamizh Puligal’ Chandrasekar, who came to the spot in a sports utility vehicle, hit Inspector Mathanakala while taking his vehicle. As she was injured in the leg, the police officer was admitted to hospital. The police detained Chandrasekar immediately.

When the police inquired other students of the school, mostly Scheduled Caste students, they told the police that they neither faced any discrimination or caste-based verbal abuse by the teachers. Some of the students had told the police that Seenu, before going home to commit suicide, told his friends that they would not see him anymore.

“The post-mortem of the body has been videographed and we’re investigating the case to bring out the truth. So far, the investigations by the police and interrogations of the students and the teachers have made it clear that there was no discrimination in the school on caste lines and no student was abused verbally by referring to his case name. Further investigations are on to pinpoint the exact reason behind the boy taking the extreme step,” said Mr. Pravesh Kumar.

Efforts are on to pacify the family and hand over the body.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.