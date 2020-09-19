Family refuses to receive youth’s body

Villagers accuse police of coercing them to receive the body

A stalemate in handing over the body of S. Selvan, 30, who was abducted and beaten to death by a group of people, continues as his family insist that they would receive the body only after Inspector of Police of Thattarmadam Harikrishnan, the prime accused, is arrested.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar met the family members and relatives of the deceased on Saturday to appease them and make them receive the body after post-mortem nut in vain. “He (Harikrishnan) filed more than 10 cases against Selvan (the deceased), his brothers Panguraj and Peter Raja at the instance of their opponents while even genuine complaints preferred by Selvan was not entertained. Moreover, the brothers were taken to the police station at his (Harikrishnan’s) will and thrashed whenever he registered cases against them. Having left with no other option, Selvan approached the State Human Rights Commission and the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on the belief that legal intervention alone will put an end to the atrocities orchestrated by this police officer. Having lost one of our family members, Harikrishnan, who is the mastermind behind this gruesome murder, should be arrested,” the relatives told the Superintendent of Police.

Though Mr. Jayakumar told them that Harikrishnan had been shifted to Armed Reserve Police camp as punishment, they rejected it forthwith. The police have picked up three persons, all supporters of the second accused, Thirumanavel, in connection with the murder.

In the afternoon, the Chokkankudiyiruppu villagers, who sounded the church bell, gathered in front of St. Stanislaus Church, accusing the police of coercing and compelling them to receive the body without conceding to their demand of arresting Harikrishnan. When Additional Superintendent of Police Gopi, DSP of Sattankulam Godwin Jegadish and Tahsildar Rajalakshmi asked them to disperse, it triggered a heated argument. Though they left the spot after a few minutes, police personnel have been deployed in the village.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem was conducted by doctors Sridhar and Seethalakshmi at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital in the afternoon that ended at 4.20 p.m. The body is being kept in the mortuary as none turned up to receive it.