Family refuses to receive body of student

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
November 09, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives of a school student, who died in an accident, picketing Tiruchi Road in Dindigul on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming that the authorities of Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel are responsible for the death of their son and demanding action against them, the parents refused to receive the body and staged a protest here on Wednesday.

A. Kathiravan, 17, of Thadikombu, a Class XII student studying at Chinnalapatti, died in a road accident near Vellodu junction on Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was riding, along with two others, collided with a pick-up truck.

They were proceeding towards Dindigul from Chinnalapatti when the accident occurred around 10.15 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Class XII student, S. Dinesh of Chinnalapatti, and Stella Mary, 18, of Kosavapatti sustained injuries. They are being treated at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and at a private hospital in Dindigul respectively.

Around 50 people including parents of the deceased staged a protest in front of the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital demanding appropriate action against the hostel authorities concerned for not paying attention to the boy who had left the campus.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police held talks with the protesters, who received the body later.

Ambathurai police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app