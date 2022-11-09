Family refuses to receive body of student

Relatives of a school student, who died in an accident, picketing Tiruchi Road in Dindigul on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming that the authorities of Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel are responsible for the death of their son and demanding action against them, the parents refused to receive the body and staged a protest here on Wednesday.

A. Kathiravan, 17, of Thadikombu, a Class XII student studying at Chinnalapatti, died in a road accident near Vellodu junction on Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was riding, along with two others, collided with a pick-up truck.

They were proceeding towards Dindigul from Chinnalapatti when the accident occurred around 10.15 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Class XII student, S. Dinesh of Chinnalapatti, and Stella Mary, 18, of Kosavapatti sustained injuries. They are being treated at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and at a private hospital in Dindigul respectively.

Around 50 people including parents of the deceased staged a protest in front of the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital demanding appropriate action against the hostel authorities concerned for not paying attention to the boy who had left the campus.

The police held talks with the protesters, who received the body later.

Ambathurai police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.