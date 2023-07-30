ADVERTISEMENT

‘Family plays a major role in rehabilitation of alcoholics’

July 30, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. S. P. Janardhan Babu, Director, Programmes, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust speaks at a meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous in Melur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The role played by family members in the rehabilitation and recovery of persons with alcohol addiction was discussed at the ninth year anniversary celebrations of Alcoholics Anonymous (Melur) on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director (Programmes) of M. S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation K.S.P. Janardhan Babu said that family members played a major role in the rehabilitation and recovery process. They go through a lot of emotional turmoil.

He stressed on the need for economic empowerment as part of the rehabilitation process. “These persons should be engaged in a creative process so that they can take care of their livelihood. It will be an empowering model”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of members of Alcoholics Anonymous attended the anniversary celebrations and shared their success stories of overcoming alcohol addiction. Family members and friends of those who were recovering from the addiction, who were part of AL ANON, also attended the anniversary celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US