‘Family plays a major role in rehabilitation of alcoholics’

July 30, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. S. P. Janardhan Babu, Director, Programmes, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust speaks at a meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous in Melur on Sunday.

K. S. P. Janardhan Babu, Director, Programmes, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust speaks at a meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous in Melur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The role played by family members in the rehabilitation and recovery of persons with alcohol addiction was discussed at the ninth year anniversary celebrations of Alcoholics Anonymous (Melur) on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director (Programmes) of M. S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation K.S.P. Janardhan Babu said that family members played a major role in the rehabilitation and recovery process. They go through a lot of emotional turmoil.

He stressed on the need for economic empowerment as part of the rehabilitation process. “These persons should be engaged in a creative process so that they can take care of their livelihood. It will be an empowering model”, he said.

Hundreds of members of Alcoholics Anonymous attended the anniversary celebrations and shared their success stories of overcoming alcohol addiction. Family members and friends of those who were recovering from the addiction, who were part of AL ANON, also attended the anniversary celebrations.

